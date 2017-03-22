Let’s Build Some Highways
By John A. Charles, Jr. Oregon stopped building new highways in 1983 when I-205 was completed. Top planning officials began espousing a philosophy of spending money on rail transit...
Now Is the Time: Oregon’s Educational Opportunity Act, The Power of Choice
By Steve Buckstein Oregon now has the chance to become an early adopter of a universal Read More
Testimony Before the House Committee on Health Care in Support of HB 2128
To: Chairman Greenlick and members of the House Committee on Health Care From: Steve Buckstein, Senior Policy Analyst and Founder, Cascade Policy Institute, a non-...
Testimony Before the House Committee on Revenue in Opposition to Tobacco and Inhalant Nicotine Tax Bills
To: Chair Barnhart and members of the House Committee on Revenue From: Steve Buckstein, Senior Policy Analyst and Founder of Cascade Policy Institute, a Portland-b...
The Road to Success Travels Through 3rd Grade Reading
By Kathryn Hickok Denisha Merriweather failed third grade twice. Today, she is finishing her master’s degree, thanks to Read More
Oregon Taxpayers, Not Riders, Pay Most Costs of Public Transit Operations
By John A. Charles, Jr. In a recent interview with the Portland Business Journal, Chris Rall of Transportation for America argues for increased state support of p...